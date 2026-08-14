A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

A strong tropical wave is expected to begin affecting Barbados from tonight, Friday, August 14th, 2026, bringing pockets of moderate to heavy showers.

The Barbados Meteorological Services says the showers could result in flooding overnight, particularly in low-lying areas, prompting the issuance of a Flash-Flood Watch.

Potential impacts

Significant flooding is possible and could result in soil erosion on bare or scarred land surfaces.

Water accumulation on roads and fields could lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions. There could also be increased water levels in existing water bodies, including ponds.

Excess water may also accumulate on roads, fields, storm drains, water canals and properties.

Residents are advised to remain alert, as the watch could be elevated to a warning if conditions warrant.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to monitor the Barbados Meteorological Services, Department of Emergency Management and Government Information Service websites and their respective social media pages, as well as local media networks, for further updates.

Discussion

Rainfall accumulations of between 25 and 50 millimetres are possible across sections of Barbados.

These unstable conditions are expected to be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorm activity.

General information

A Flash-Flood Watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall could result in rapid flooding, generally within two hours.

The watch does not mean flooding will occur, but indicates that conditions are favourable for flooding.

The Flash-Flood Watch was issued at 6 p.m. today and will be updated at 6 a.m. on Saturday, August 15th, 2026, or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, visit the Barbados Meteorological Services website, monitor its social media pages, or call the hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.