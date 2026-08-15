A high-wind advisory is in effect for Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Services says strong winds associated with a tropical wave will continue to affect the island today, Saturday, August 15th, with higher gusts expected during the morning.

A gradual decrease in wind speeds is expected from this afternoon.

Possible impacts

Unsecured objects, including inflatable structures, tents and garbage bins, could tumble or roll.

Trees and large branches could be blown down, while power lines may also be affected.

Residents should also expect some delays to transport routes and travel services.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to monitor the Barbados Meteorological Services, Department of Emergency Management and Government Information Service websites and their respective social media pages, along with local media networks, for further information and guidance.

Discussion

A strong tropical wave continues to affect Barbados.

Over the past 24 hours, peak wind gusts of up to 41 knots, or 80 kilometres per hour, have been recorded across the island.

As the tropical wave moves westward into the Caribbean Sea, a gradual reduction in wind speeds is expected.

The wave is currently generating winds of between 25 and 30 knots, or 45 to 55 kilometres per hour, with higher gusts across Barbados and its marine space.

General information

A High-Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of between 25 and 33 knots, or 47 to 61 kilometres per hour, are affecting or are forecast to affect the land area within 36 hours.

The High-Wind Advisory was issued at 6 a.m. today, Saturday, August 15th, and is scheduled to be terminated at noon today, unless conditions warrant otherwise.

For more information specific to your area, visit the Barbados Meteorological Services website, monitor its social media pages, or call the hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.