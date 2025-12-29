Met Office extends Flash Flood Watch

Pockets of moderate to heavy showers are forecast across Barbados; as a result, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has extended the Flash Flood Watch to the whole island.



This as surface to mid-level instability supported by an upper-level jet brought moderate to heavy showers across the southern portion of Barbados overnight. Further accumulations of one to two inches of rainfall are possible throughout the day.

Take note of the following possible moderate to significant impacts:

-Soil erosion on bare or scarred land surfaces

-Water settlements on roads and fields, which may lead to commuting delays and possible isolated diversions in and out of the City

-Increases in water levels of existing water bodies (e.g ponds, etc.)

-Marginally invasive excess water on roads, fields, storm drains/water canals and on property

-Residents and visitors should also be aware that this alert level could elevate to red.

The public is encouraged to monitor the BMS, DEM and GIS websites and their respective social media pages along with the local media networks for further updates.

A Flash Flood Watch is issued when heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) could result in Flash Flooding within the watch area. It does not mean that flooding will occur, but it is possible.

This Flash Flood Watch was issued at 6 a.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, and will be terminated at 6 p.m. on Monday, December 29, 2025, or sooner if conditions warrant.