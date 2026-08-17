A Severe-Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Barbados.

The Barbados Meteorological Services says a tropical wave is affecting the island, producing moderate to heavy showers, with the possibility of significant lightning activity.

Possible impacts

Lightning activity at or near your location could result in power outages if strikes affect utility infrastructure.

Members of the public are reminded that lightning strikes can be life-threatening.

What you should do

The public is encouraged to monitor the Department of Emergency Management and Government Information Service websites and their respective social media pages, along with local media networks, for further information and guidance.

Discussion

Frequent lightning strikes are possible this morning, particularly during moderate to heavy downpours.

General information

A Severe-Thunderstorm Watch is issued when significant lightning activity is possible within the watch area, generally within six hours.

The Severe-Thunderstorm Watch was issued at 7:50 this morning, Monday, August 17th, 2026, and will be terminated at noon today, or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, contact the Barbados Meteorological Services hotline at 976-2376 or the office at 535-0022.