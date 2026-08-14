A Small Craft and High Surf Warning remains in effect for Barbados as wind speeds across the island and its marine space increased today, Friday, August 14, 2026.

The strong winds are generating choppy sea conditions along the coastlines and in open water. Swell heights have also increased as a result of the winds and are forecast to deteriorate further tonight.

The conditions are expected to peak tonight and into Saturday, August 15, with an improvement forecast for Sunday.

Possible impacts

Small craft operators and beachgoers should be prepared for large open-water swells, which could be hazardous to some vessels. The operation of smaller vessels may be difficult at times because of the large swells.

Some beach erosion is expected, with some beaches potentially becoming submerged, particularly below cliffs and during high tide. There is also an increased possibility of rip currents and frequent wave overtopping onto properties and roads in close proximity to the shoreline.

What you should do

Marine users are encouraged to follow the advice of the National Conservation Commission, the Barbados Fisheries Division and other relevant agencies.

Persons with an interest in marine conditions should also monitor the Barbados Meteorological Services, Department of Emergency Management and Government Information Service websites, their respective social media pages and local media networks for further information and advice.

Discussion

A tropical wave of interest is generating moderate to rough sea conditions and brisk winds across Barbados’ marine area.

Sea conditions are currently between 2.5 and 3.0 metres and are expected to deteriorate further to between 2.5 and 3.5 metres in open water tonight and into Saturday.

Wind speeds of between 25 and 30 knots are expected to persist today, increasing tonight to between 30 and 35 knots.

General information

A Small Craft Warning is issued when sustained wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and sea swells greater than three metres, or 10 feet, are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Warning is issued when breaking wave action results, or is forecast to result, in an especially heightened threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

The Small Craft and High Surf Warning was issued at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026, and will be updated at 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2026, or sooner if conditions warrant.

For more information specific to your area, visit the Barbados Meteorological Services marine forecast page, monitor its social media pages, or call the hotline on 976-2376 or the office on 535-0022.