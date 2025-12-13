Tonight’s weather forecast for Friday, December 12, 2025
Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The low-level trough will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Strong easterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with gusts near showers.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 45 to 35 km/h (28 to 22 mph) and decreasing.s
Marine Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) and increasing.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Today’s Extreme Temperatures
Max. Air Temp for Today 29.3 °C
Min. Air Temp for Today 25.7 °C