Tonight’s weather forecast for Friday, December 12, 2025

Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The low-level trough will continue to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Strong easterly breeze from 35 to 55 km/h (22 to 34 mph) with gusts near showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 45 to 35 km/h (28 to 22 mph) and decreasing.s

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) and increasing.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 29.3 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 25.7 °C