Tonight’s weather forecast for Saturday, December 13, 2025
Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible.
Marine Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Today’s Extreme Temperatures
Max. Air Temp for Today 29.8 °C
Min. Air Temp for Today 26.1 °C