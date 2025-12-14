Tonight’s weather forecast for Saturday, December 13, 2025

Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible.

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) A SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 29.8 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 26.1 °C