Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 29.3 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 25.3 °C