Tonight’s weather forecast for Sunday, December 7, 2025

Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE-NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE-NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 30.2 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 26.5 °C