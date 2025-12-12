Tonight’s weather forecast for Thursday, December 11, 2025

Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: A mix of fair skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 27.8 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 24.0 °C