Tonight’s weather forecast for Thursday, December 4, 2025
Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Tonight From 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights
Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights
Today’s Extreme Temperatures
Max. Air Temp for Today 30.2 °C
Min. Air Temp for Today 25.8 °C