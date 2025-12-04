Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.). A Small-Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal swell heights

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 30.2 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 25.8 °C