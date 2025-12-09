Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 30.2 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 26.0 °C