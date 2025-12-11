Tonight’s weather forecast for Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 25 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 29.8 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 26.4 °C