Here is the weather forecast provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with a few brief isolated light to heavy showers and periods of rain.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A mid to upper-level trough will be affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with the occasional intermittent scattered light to moderate showers and periods of rain.

Wind Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Tonight From 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tomorrow From 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Today’s Extreme Temperatures

Max. Air Temp for Today 27.8 °C

Min. Air Temp for Today 22.5 °C