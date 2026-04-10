Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:57 a.m.

High tide (Second) –:–

Low Tide (First) 3:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:27 p.m.

Sunrise 5:49 a.m.

Sunset 6:10 p.m.