Weather forecast for Friday, April 10, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will begin to affect the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026 from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:57 a.m.
High tide (Second) –:–
Low Tide (First) 3:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:27 p.m.
Sunrise 5:49 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.