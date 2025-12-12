Weather Forecast for Friday, December 12, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny at first, becoming occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) with higher gusts possible near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters (8 to 11 ft.). SMALL CRAFT WARNING AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:07a.m.

High tide (Second) 10:37 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 3:42 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:44 p.m.

Sunrise 6:11 a.m.

Sunset 5:33 p.m.