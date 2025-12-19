Weather forecast for Friday, December 19, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A low-level trough will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:04 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:02 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:50 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:56 p.m.
Sunrise 6:14 a.m.
Sunset 5:36 p.m.