Weather forecast for Friday, December 19, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will rebuild across the island.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A low-level trough will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE NORMAL SWELL HEIGHTS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:04 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:02 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:50 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:56 p.m.

Sunrise 6:14 a.m.

Sunset 5:36 p.m.