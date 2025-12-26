Weather forecast for Friday, December 26, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along western coastlines.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:06 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:08 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:31 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:01 p.m.
Sunrise 6:18 a.m.
Sunset 5:39 p.m.