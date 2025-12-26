Weather forecast for Friday, December 26, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A western Atlantic ridge will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along western coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:06 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:08 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:31 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:01 p.m.

Sunrise 6:18 a.m.

Sunset 5:39 p.m.