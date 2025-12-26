December 26, 2025

Related Stories

Kalia-Reid-Kylana-Reid-Christmas-light-University-Drive-St-Michael-Barabdos-2025-

Sisters making Christmas bright with light display

admin December 26, 2025
Mohammed-Mohamad-Barbados-Turf-Club-Horse-Racing-

Exciting battles expected during Boxing Day races at the Garrison Savannah 

admin December 26, 2025
Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-DLP-

Opposition Leader encourages Barbadians to rediscover the joy of Christmas 

admin December 26, 2025
Michael-Maxwell-Anglican-Bishop-of-Barbados-

Anglican Bishop of Barbados urges Barbadians to look out for one another 

admin December 26, 2025
Tameisha-Forde-Christmas-Baby-

Baby’s early arrival brings Christmas joy

admin December 26, 2025
Christmas-Day-2025-

Barbadians enjoy the spirit of Christmas through different activities

admin December 25, 2025

Regional News

Sisters making Christmas bright with light display Kalia-Reid-Kylana-Reid-Christmas-light-University-Drive-St-Michael-Barabdos-2025- 1

Sisters making Christmas bright with light display

December 26, 2025
Weather forecast for Friday, December 26, 2025 Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-3- 2

Weather forecast for Friday, December 26, 2025

December 26, 2025
Exciting battles expected during Boxing Day races at the Garrison Savannah  Mohammed-Mohamad-Barbados-Turf-Club-Horse-Racing- 3

Exciting battles expected during Boxing Day races at the Garrison Savannah 

December 26, 2025
Opposition Leader encourages Barbadians to rediscover the joy of Christmas  Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-DLP- 4

Opposition Leader encourages Barbadians to rediscover the joy of Christmas 

December 26, 2025

You may have missed

Kalia-Reid-Kylana-Reid-Christmas-light-University-Drive-St-Michael-Barabdos-2025-

Sisters making Christmas bright with light display

admin December 26, 2025
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-3-

Weather forecast for Friday, December 26, 2025

admin December 26, 2025
Mohammed-Mohamad-Barbados-Turf-Club-Horse-Racing-

Exciting battles expected during Boxing Day races at the Garrison Savannah 

admin December 26, 2025
Ralph-Thorne-Democratic-Labour-Party-DLP-

Opposition Leader encourages Barbadians to rediscover the joy of Christmas 

admin December 26, 2025