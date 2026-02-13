Weather forecast for Friday, February 13, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 2.0 meters (8 to 7 ft.) and decreasing. Small-craft operators and sea bathers along the west coast should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:51 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:46 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:06 p.m.

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 6:03 p.m.