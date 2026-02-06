Weather forecast for Friday, February 6, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, along western coastlines, should exercise caution

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, along western coastlines, should exercise caution

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:50 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:11p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:25 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:49 p.m.

Sunrise 6:23 a.m.

Sunset 6:01 p.m.