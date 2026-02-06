Weather forecast for Friday, February 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, along western coastlines, should exercise caution
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers, along western coastlines, should exercise caution
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:50 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:11p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:25 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:49 p.m.
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 6:01 p.m.