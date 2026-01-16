Weather forecast for Friday, January 16, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:13 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:02 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:53 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:07 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:51 p.m.