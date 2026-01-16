Weather forecast for Friday, January 16, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:13 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:02 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:53 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:07 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:51 p.m.