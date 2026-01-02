Weather forecast for Friday, January 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mostly sunny with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:21a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:29 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:15 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:34 p.m.
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 5:43 p.m.