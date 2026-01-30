Weather forecast for Friday, January 30, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Weak, unstable conditions are affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers and periods of rain, with improvement expected around midday.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak, unstable conditions will affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution, particularly on western coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 2:29 a.m.

High tide (Second) 1:25 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:12 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:39 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:58 p.m.