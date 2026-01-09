Weather forecast for Friday, January 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today
Moderate easterly breeze from 25 to 35 km/h (16 to 22 mph).
Tonight
Moderate easterly breeze from 25 to 35 km/h (16 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tonight
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:38 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:48 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:21 p.m.
Sunrise 6:23 a.m.
Sunset 5:47 p.m.