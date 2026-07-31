Weather forecast for Friday, July 31, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Across northwestern and western districts, scattered showers are likely during the afternoon.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will affect the island.
General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle southeasterly to south-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:35 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:32 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:58 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:00 p.m.
Sunrise 5:43 a.m.
Sunset 6:25 p.m