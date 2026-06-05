Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 45 km/h (19 to 28 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:11 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:45 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:15 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 1:03 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:22 p.m