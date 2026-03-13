Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is rebuilding across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tonight

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:29 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:16 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:14 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:39 p.m.

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.