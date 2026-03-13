Weather forecast for Friday, March 13, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge is rebuilding across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: A surface to low-level ridge will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:29 a.m.
High tide (Second) 11:16 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 5:14 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:39 p.m.
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.