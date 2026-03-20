Weather forecast for Friday, March 20, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light showers mainly before mid-morning.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing slightly.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:27 a.m.

High tide (Second) 5:03 a.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:39 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:42 p.m.

Sunrise 6:02 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.