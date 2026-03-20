Weather forecast for Friday, March 20, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light showers mainly before mid-morning.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing slightly.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:27 a.m.
High tide (Second) 5:03 a.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:39 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:42 p.m.
Sunrise 6:02 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.