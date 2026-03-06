Weather forecast for Friday, March 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: A shear line will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: A shear line will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks with the occasional scattered light to heavy showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.
Tonight
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 ft.). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:31 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:03 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:35 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:40 p.m.
Sunrise 6:11 a.m.
Sunset 6:07 p.m.