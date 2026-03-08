Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: A weak shear line will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 6:25 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:19 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 12:08 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:47 p.m.

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.