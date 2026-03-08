Weather forecast for Sunday, March 8, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight
Synopsis: A weak shear line will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:25 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:19 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:08 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:47 p.m.
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 6:08 p.m.