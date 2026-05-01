Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with NORTHERLY swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:07 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:14 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:36 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:24 p.m.

Sunrise 5:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:13 p.m.