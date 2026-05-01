Weather forecast for Friday, May 1, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly sunny with a few brief light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with NORTHERLY swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:07 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:14 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:36 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:24 p.m.
Sunrise 5:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:13 p.m.