Weather forecast for Friday, May 15, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak tropical wave is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny at first, becoming occasionally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The tropical wave will continue affecting the island.

General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:16 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:10 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:51 a.m

Low tide (Second) 7:44 p.m.

Sunrise 5:33 a.m.

Sunset 6:16 p.m