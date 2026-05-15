Weather forecast for Friday, May 15, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny at first, becoming occasionally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The tropical wave will continue affecting the island.
General Forecast: Occasionally cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Fresh easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small Craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:16 a.m.
High tide (Second) 2:10 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 7:51 a.m
Low tide (Second) 7:44 p.m.
Sunrise 5:33 a.m.
Sunset 6:16 p.m