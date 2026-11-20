Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with light isolated showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with light isolated showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): -:-

High Tide (Second): 12:21 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 5:59 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 6:50 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.