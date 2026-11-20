Weather forecast for Friday, November 20, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with light isolated showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with light isolated showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): -:-
High Tide (Second): 12:21 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 5:59 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 6:50 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 5:28 p.m.