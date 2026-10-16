Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated showers over western districts during the afternoon.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.



General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with, northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 7:37 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 6:35 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 1:04 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 12:20 a.m.

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:38 p.m.