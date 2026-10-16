Weather forecast for Friday, October 16, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with isolated showers over western districts during the afternoon.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze at around 20 km/h (12 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with, northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 7:37 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 6:35 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 1:04 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 12:20 a.m.
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 5:38 p.m.