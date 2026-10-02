Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.



Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 8:08 a.m.

High tide (Second) 7:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:45 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 12:50 a.m.

Sunrise 5:47 a.m.

Sunset 5:47 p.m.