Weather forecast for Friday, October 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be dominant.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Unstable conditions will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:08 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:34 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 1:45 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 12:50 a.m.
Sunrise 5:47 a.m.
Sunset 5:47 p.m.