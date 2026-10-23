Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.

Western & central districts: Cloudy with localized showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 1:24 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 1:48 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 7: 31 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 7: 58 p.m.

Sunrise: 5: 50 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.