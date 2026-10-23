Weather forecast for Friday, October 23, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief light showers.
Western & central districts: Cloudy with localized showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the afternoon.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak ridge pattern will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m
Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 1:24 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 1:48 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 7: 31 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 7: 58 p.m.
Sunrise: 5: 50 a.m.
Sunset: 5:35 p.m.