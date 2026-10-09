October 9, 2026

Related Stories

Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2026

October 8, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Rain-Thunderstorms-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2026

October 7, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-dust-haze-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2026

October 6, 2026
CBC RANDOM (3)
2 minutes read

Flash-flood warning in effect as a tropical wave continues to affect Barbados

October 5, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-dust-haze-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Monday, October 5, 2026

October 5, 2026
Weather-Forecast-Sunshine-Clouds-Barbados-Meteorological-Services-dust-haze-
1 minute read

Weather forecast for Sunday, October 4, 2026

October 4, 2026

Top Stories

I Am a Girl NGO marks International Day of the Girl Child with workshop Screenshot 2026-10-09 185757 1

I Am a Girl NGO marks International Day of the Girl Child with workshop

October 9, 2026
15 officers complete senior investigative management course WhatsApp Image 2026-10-09 at 10.43.41 2

15 officers complete senior investigative management course

October 9, 2026
Chapman Challenge officially launched Screenshot 2026-10-09 182521 3

Chapman Challenge officially launched

October 9, 2026
BWU urges workers to defend rights amid migrant labour concerns bwu 4

BWU urges workers to defend rights amid migrant labour concerns

October 9, 2026