Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant across the island.

General Forecast: After a few early-morning, moderate showers, it will become a mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will begin to affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.



Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing..

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 2:51 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 2:55 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 8:46 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 9:03 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:42 p.m.