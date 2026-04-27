Weather forecast for Monday, April 27, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern is dominant across the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy with a few brief light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A ridge pattern will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers on western coastlines should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and decreasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 12:18 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 6:21 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:48 p.m.

Sunrise 5:39 a.m.

Sunset 6:12 p.m.