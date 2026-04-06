Weather forecast for Monday, April 6, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability is affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Mid to upper-level instability will be affecting the Island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts near showers.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:07 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:51 p.m.
Low Tide (First)0 12:23 p.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:55 p.m.
Sunrise 5:50 a.m.
Sunset 6:10 p.m.