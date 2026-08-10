Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability is affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the Island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to overcast with a few scattered light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 12:51 a.m.

High tide (Second) 2:44 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 7:11 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 7:37 p.m.

Sunrise 5:45 a.m.

Sunset 6:21 p.m