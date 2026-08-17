Weather forecast for Monday, August 17, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy to overcast with the occasional scattered moderate to heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will continue to affect the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered light to moderate showers and a very slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 6:52 a.m.
High tide (Second) 7:04 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 12:34
Low tide (Second) 12:38 p.m.
Sunrise 5:46 a.m.
Sunset 6:18 p.m.