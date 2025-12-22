Weather forecast for Monday, December 22, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 5:54 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:55 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:47 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:51 p.m.
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 5:37 p.m.