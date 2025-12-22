Weather forecast for Monday, December 22, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will remain the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly to east-northeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and decreasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:54 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:55 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:47 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:51 p.m.

Sunrise 6:16 a.m.

Sunset 5:37 p.m.