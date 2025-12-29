Weather forecast for Monday, December 29, 2025

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with scattered heavy showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:42 a.m.

High tide (Second) –:–

Low Tide (First) 4:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 4:34 p.m.

Sunrise 6:19 a.m.

Sunset 5:41 p.m.