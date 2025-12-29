Weather forecast for Monday, December 29, 2025
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine with scattered heavy showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to mid-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph) and decreasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.) and increasing. Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with northerly swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should be aware of choppy sea conditions along northern and western coastlines.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 10:42 a.m.
High tide (Second) –:–
Low Tide (First) 4:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 4:34 p.m.
Sunrise 6:19 a.m.
Sunset 5:41 p.m.