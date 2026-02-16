Weather forecast for Monday, February 16, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will affect the island.

General Forecast: Clear with cloudy periods with brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:50 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:12 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:04 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:46 p.m.

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 6:04 p.m.