Weather forecast for Monday, February 2, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:36 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:16 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:57a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:45 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:59 p.m.