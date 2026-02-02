Weather forecast for Monday, February 2, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-southeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:36 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:16 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:57a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:45 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:59 p.m.