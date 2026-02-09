Weather forecast for Monday, February 9, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with sunny periods with the occasional brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Gentle east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 20 km/h (19 to 12 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Gentle easterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing slightly.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters (7 to 8 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE-NORMAL NORTHERLY SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (7 to 10 ft.) and increasing. SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS FOR ABOVE-NORMAL NORTHERLY SWELL HEIGHTS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 8:43 a.m.
High tide (Second) 10:34 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 2:07 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 3:49 p.m.
Sunrise 6:22 a.m.
Sunset 6:02 p.m.