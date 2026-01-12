Weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 10:50 a.m.

High tide (Second) –:–

Low Tide (First) 4:10 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 6:06 p.m.

Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 5:49 p.m.