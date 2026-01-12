Weather forecast for Monday, January 12, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with a few brief scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with the occasional scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters (3 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters (3 to 5 ft.).
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 10:50 a.m.
High tide (Second) –:–
Low Tide (First) 4:10 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 6:06 p.m.
Sunrise 6:24 a.m.
Sunset 5:49 p.m.