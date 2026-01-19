Weather forecast for Monday, January 19, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is approaching the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 metres (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 metres (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:59 a.m.
High tide (Second) 4:09 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 10:00 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:47 p.m.
Sunrise 6:25 a.m.
Sunset 5:53 p.m.