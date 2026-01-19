Weather forecast for Monday, January 19, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A surface to low-level trough is approaching the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak surface to low-level trough will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 metres (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 metres (5 to 8 ft.). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:59 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:09 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:00 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:47 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:53 p.m.