Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly sunny

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:59 a.m.

High tide (Second) :41 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:07 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 8:48 p.m.

Sunrise 5:38 a.m.

Sunset 6:29 p.m