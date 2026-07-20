Weather forecast for Monday, July 20, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Sunny with a few periods of cloudiness and light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with brief isolated light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 1:58 a.m.
High tide (Second) 8:26 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:12 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 2:05 p.m.
Sunrise 5:40 a.m.
Sunset 6:28 p.m