Weather forecast for Monday, July 20, 2026

Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Sunny with a few periods of cloudiness and light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to occasionally cloudy with brief isolated light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 20 to 35 km/h (12 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters (5 to 7 ft.) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 1:58 a.m.

High tide (Second) 8:26 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 8:12 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:05 p.m.

Sunrise 5:40 a.m.

Sunset 6:28 p.m